NBA Finals 2018: Scores, complete schedule, live stream and TV info, playoff bracket

The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors will take on the Cavaliers in the Finals

The more things change, the more they stay the same. For the fourth consecutive postseason, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves facing off with the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers were taken to seven games by the Celtics, while the Warriors survived a seven-game series with the Rockets.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

2018 NBA Finals

nba-jam-matchup-banner.jpg

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors 

  • Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
    * -- if necessary  

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-3   

rapscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0  

celtics76ers.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown  

rapswiz.jpg

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

celticsbucks.jpg

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Golden State wins series, 4-3  

rocketsjazz.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1   

warriorspels.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1

rocketswolves.jpg

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

warriorsspurs.jpg

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

pelsblazers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

thunderjazz.jpg

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg


CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES