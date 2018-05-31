NBA Finals 2018: Scores, complete schedule, live stream and TV info, playoff bracket

The more things change, the more they stay the same. For the fourth consecutive postseason, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves facing off with the Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers were taken to seven games by the Celtics, while the Warriors survived a seven-game series with the Rockets.

Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):

2018 NBA Finals

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC



Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC



Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC

* -- if necessary



Eastern Conference

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland wins series 4-0

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

Playoff series breakdown

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards

Toronto wins series 4-2

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston wins series 4-3

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat

Philadelphia wins series 4-1

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers

Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors

Golden State wins series, 4-3

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Houston wins series 4-1

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

Golden State wins series, 4-1

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston wins series 4-1

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State wins series 4-1

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans wins series 4-0

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz

Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket



