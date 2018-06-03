NBA Finals 2018: Scores, updated schedule, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket

The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors will take on the Cavaliers in the Finals

Game 1 of the NBA Finals gave us a doozy, with the Warriors outlasting the Cavaliers in a thrilling game that required overtime. Golden State holds a 1-0 series lead and looks to extend it on Sunday with Game 2 set to tip at 8 p.m. in Oakland.

The Cavaliers easily could have won in regulation in Game 1, so despite being a double digit underdog for a second consecutive game, they have a fighting chance to steal one on the road if LeBron James can find similar success from his 51-point Game 1 outburst.

2018 NBA Finals

nba-jam-matchup-banner.jpg

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors 

  • Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114
  • Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
  • Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
    * -- if necessary  

Eastern Conference

celticscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-3   

rapscavs.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0  

celtics76ers.jpg

Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown  

rapswiz.jpg

First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards 
Toronto wins series 4-2

celticsbucks.jpg

First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks 
Boston wins series 4-3

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat 
Philadelphia wins series 4-1

cavspacers.jpg

First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers 
Cleveland wins series 4-3

Western Conference

rocketswarriors.jpg

Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Golden State wins series, 4-3  

rocketsjazz.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1   

warriorspels.jpg

Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1

rocketswolves.jpg

First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1

warriorsspurs.jpg

First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1 

pelsblazers.jpg

First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans 
New Orleans wins series 4-0

thunderjazz.jpg

First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

nba-bracket.jpg


