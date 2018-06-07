NBA Finals 2018: Series schedule, scores, live stream, TV info, playoff bracket
The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors have the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
The Warriors are now one win away from a third NBA title in four seasons after a thrilling Game 3 victory against the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday. They'll look to lock up another Larry O'Brien Trophy on Friday, while LeBron and the Cavs will look to become the first NBA team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series.
Below are the schedules, scores and TV channels for every series (info on live streaming here):
2018 NBA Finals
No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
- Game 1 from Oakland: Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors' fourth-quarter struggles nearly cost them
- Game 2 from Oakland: Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103 | Forgrave: Durant playing within system key for Warriors
- Game 3 from Cleveland: Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102 | Ward-Henninger: Cavs' best still wasn't enough
- Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
- Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
* -- if necessary
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference finals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-3
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 108, Cavaliers 83 | Herbert: Celtics show Cavs this series will be different
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 107, Cavaliers 94 | Botkin: C's discard Cavs' last ace up sleeve
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 116, Celtics 86
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 111, Celtics 102 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs and the matchup game
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 96, Cavaliers 83 | Ward-Henninger: Tatum steps up, LeBron looks tired
- Game 6 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 109, Celtics 99 | Maloney: LeBron brilliant in Game 6 win
- Game 7 in Boston: Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79 | Ward Henninger: Cavs' experience bests Celts, for now
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland wins series 4-0
- Game 1 in Toronto: Cavaliers 113, Raptors 112 (OT) | Herbert: Raptors go cold, Cavs steal Game 1
- Game 2 in Toronto: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 110 | Herbert: LeBron, Cavs' demoralizing offense returns
- Game 3 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Raptors 103 | Herbert: How the Raptors lost their way
- Game 4 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 128, Raptors 103 | Maloney: Takeaways from Cavs' sweep
Eastern Conference semifinals: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers
Playoff series breakdown
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 117, 76ers 101 | Botkin: Ainge, Stevens and a logic-defying team
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 108, 76ers 103
- Game 3 in Philadelphia: Celtics 101, 76ers 98 (OT) | Barnewall: Celtics' poise tops 76ers' youth
- Game 4 in Philadelphia: 76ers 103, Celtics 92
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 114, 76ers 112
First round: No. 1 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 8 Washington Wizards
Toronto wins series 4-2
- Game 1 in Toronto: Raptors 114, Wizards 106 | Herbert: Raptors slay playoff demons
- Game 2 in Toronto: Raptors 130, Wizards 119 | Barnewall: Raptors prove old ways are extinct
- Game 3 in Washington: Wizards 122, Raptors 103
- Game 4 in Washington: Wizards 106, Raptors 98
- Game 5 in Toronto: Raptors 108, Wizards 98
- Game 6 in Washington: Raptors 102, Wizards 92 | Herbert: Raptors advance on strength of bench
First round: No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks
Boston wins series 4-3
- Game 1 in Boston: Celtics 113, Bucks 107 (OT) | Maloney: Celtics win after crazy sequence
- Game 2 in Boston: Celtics 120, Bucks 106 | Herbert: Giannis, Middleton can't beat Celtics by themselves
- Game 3 in Milwaukee: Bucks 116, Celtics 92 | Maloney: Bucks' role players dominate
- Game 4 in Milwaukee: Bucks 104, Celtics 102 | Maloney: Celtics' loss teaches valuable lessons
- Game 5 in Boston: Celtics 92, Bucks 87
- Game 6 in Milwaukee: Bucks 97, Celtics 86 | Maloney: Giannis cements elite status with heroic performance
- Game 7 in Boston: Celtics 112, Bucks 96 | Botkin: Celtics continue remarkable run without stars
First round: No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Miami Heat
Philadelphia wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Philadelphia: 76ers 130, Heat 103 | Barnewall: Simmons stuns in playoff debut
- Game 2 in Philadelphia: Heat 113, 76ers 103 | Botkin: Wade turns back the clock
- Game 3 in Miami: 76ers 128, Heat 108
- Game 4 in Miami: 76ers 106, Heat 102 | Herbert: Everything the Sixers overcame
- Game 5 in Philadelphia: 76ers 104, Heat 91
First round: No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 Indiana Pacers
Cleveland wins series 4-3
- Game 1 in Cleveland: Pacers 98, Cavaliers 80 | Herbert: Offensive issues plague Cavs
- Game 2 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 100, Pacers 97 | Herbert: LeBron finds sidekick in Korver
- Game 3 in Indianapolis: Pacers 92, Cavaliers 90 Herbert: Cavs' nightmare second half
- Game 4 in Indianapolis: Cavaliers 104, Pacers 100
- Game 5 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 98, Pacers 95
- Game 6 in Indianapolis: Pacers 121, Cavaliers 87
- Game 7 in Cleveland: Cavaliers 105, Pacers 101 | Herbert: James' supporting cast saved the Cavs
Western Conference
Western Conference finals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 2 Golden State Warriors
Golden State wins series, 4-3
- Game 1 in Houston: Warriors 119, Rockets 106 | Botkin: Warriors make Game 1 statement
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 127, Warriors 105 | Ward-Henninger: Curry goes cold as Rockets regain form
- Game 3 in Oakland: Warriors 126, Rockets 85 | Forgrave: Durant gives Curry exactly what he needs
- Game 4 in Oakland: Rockets 95, Warriors 92 | Forgrave: Rockets save season
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 98, Warriors 94
- Game 6 in Oakland: Warriors 115, Rockets 86
- Game 7 in Houston: Warriors 101, Rockets 92
Western Conference semifinals: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Houston wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 110, Jazz 96
- Game 2 in Houston: Jazz 116, Rockets 108 | Forgrave: Jazz throw counterpunch, give Rockets reason to worry
- Game 3 in Utah: Rockets 113, Jazz 92 | Forgrave: Rockets' smothering defense causes Jazz implosion
- Game 4 in Utah: Rockets 100, Jazz 87 | Forgrave: Rockets crush Utah's Cinderella dreams
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 112, Jazz 102 | Forgrave: West finals not enough for Paul, Rockets
Western Conference semifinals: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
Golden State wins series, 4-1
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 123, Pelicans 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleashed by Pelicans' pace
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 121, Pelicans 116 | Ward-Henninger: Curry's swagger back for Warriors
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Warriors 100 | Ward-Henninger: Five takeaways from Pels' win
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Warriors 118, Pelicans 92 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors unleash 'Hamptons Five'
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Pelicans 109 | Ward-Henninger: Healthy Curry gives us WCF we deserve
First round: No. 1 Houston Rockets vs. No. 8 Minnesota Timberwolves
Houston wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Houston: Rockets 104, Timberwolves 101
- Game 2 in Houston: Rockets 102, Timberwolves 82
- Game 3 in Minneapolis: Timberwolves 121, Rockets 105 | Forgrave: Wolves' win gives fans hope
- Game 4 in Minneapolis: Rockets 119, Timberwolves 100 | Forgrave: Rockets' perfect fourth
- Game 5 in Houston: Rockets 122, Timberwolves 104
First round: No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 7 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State wins series 4-1
- Game 1 in Oakland: Warriors 113, Spurs 92 | Ward-Henninger: Kerr one-ups Pop
- Game 2 in Oakland: Warriors 116, Spurs 101 | Ward-Henninger: Warriors answer physical counterpunch
- Game 3 in San Antonio: Warriors 110, Spurs 97
- Game 4 in San Antonio: Spurs 103, Warriors 90
- Game 5 in Oakland: Warriors 99, Spurs 91 | Ward-Henninger: Spurs were Warriors' perfect warm-up
First round: No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 6 New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans wins series 4-0
- Game 1 in Portland: Pelicans 97, Trail Blazers 95 | Barnewall: Holiday the real hero of Game 1
- Game 2 in Portland: Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 102 | Barnewall: Playoff Rondo looks to finish
- Game 3 in New Orleans: Pelicans 119, Trail Blazers 102 | Skiver: Pelicans have unleashed Mirotic
- Game 4 in New Orleans: Pelicans 131, Trail Blazers 123 | Ward-Henninger: Should Warriors worry?
First round: No. 4 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Utah wins series 4-2
- Game 1 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 116, Jazz 108
- Game 2 in Oklahoma City: Jazz 102, Thunder 95 | Maloney: Thunder stars go 0-14 in final frame
- Game 3 in Utah: Jazz 115, Thunder 102
- Game 4 in Utah: Jazz 116, Thunder 96 | Bizarre wrong call against Jazz
- Game 5 in Oklahoma City: Thunder 107, Jazz 99
- Game 6 in Utah: Jazz 96, Thunder 91
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
Odds on next big NBA burner accounts
Lonzo Ball and J.R. Smith top the list
-
Cavs vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors have taken a 3-0 series advantage over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals
-
KD, LeBron, and lure of basketball IQ
Everyone will remember the Kevin Durant 30-footer, but they probably won't remember what came...
-
Warriors vs. Cavs NBA odds, Game 4 picks
Josh Nagel has been all over his picks involving Cleveland or Golden State
-
LeBron implies Cavs need more creators
It's too little too late, but the Cavs could have used some more creators this season