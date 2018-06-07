NBA Finals 2018: Steph Curry has played two quality rounds of golf during Warriors' 3-0 run
In between back-to-back-to-back wins over the Cavs, Curry's been perfecting his stroke on the greens
If you made the mistake of thinking Stephen Curry was ever worried about the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, you might want to check out what he's been doing in between three straight wins over
the Cavs LeBron James.
Besides potentially thinking of comebacks to spit at Kendrick Perkins or training himself to keep his mouthpiece in his mouth, the 30-year-old All-Star has been golfing. While that might sound like some kind of metaphor for what he and the Warriors will be doing after a breeze of a third title in four years, that's literally what Curry has been doing.
As NBC's Golf Channel noted Thursday, Curry has posted not one but two rounds of 71 on the golf course since the start of the month. The Finals tipped off on May 31, and unless there's another "Mr. Stephen Curry" swinging at one of Northern California Golf Association's clubs, that means the man who's averaged 24 points during the Warriors' 3-0 run against Cleveland has also been content to hit the greens as he fights for a championship.
A Snapchat shared on Twitter by Fore Play showed the 3-point king on the course as recently as Tuesday, a day before he and Golden State staved off a valiant effort from the Cavs to go up 3-0 in the series.
An avid golfer off the basketball court, Curry didn't fare so well in his real game on Wednesday night, shooting 3 for 16, so maybe focusing on the greens affected his Game 3. If things keep going the way they're going in the NBA, however, it won't be long before Curry can shift his entire focus to golf.
