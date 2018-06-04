NBA Finals 2018: The Warriors, not the Cavaliers, are doing just enough to keep this series tight
Although it feels like 5-on-1 more often than not, the Cavaliers are hanging around games
Coming into Game 2 of the NBA Finals, it felt like the Cavaliers should have been demoralized. To have come so close in Game 1 only to fall short on a bizarre decision by J.R. Smith would be enough to sink most teams, even in a best-of-seven series. However, if Game 1 was bad, Game 2 was worse. While the Warriors steadily put up points, the Cavaliers did the same, but it was never enough.
This is something that the Warriors excel at. They make you work so hard to stay in the game, while they effortlessly put up points in bunches.
On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast with Raja Bell and Danny Kanell, the guys said that even when things were interesting, they weren't. In fact, Raja and Danny commended the Warriors' ability to keep things interesting and make it seem like the Cavaliers have a chance. Even during a solid third quarter, it still never felt like the Cavaliers were making real headway, because it always feels like the Warriors are seconds away from a run.
Heading into Game 3 in Cleveland, neither Danny nor Raja think that the Cavaliers have much of a chance. LeBron James does some amazing things when he's down 2-0, but even the King needs help sometimes.
