NBA Finals 2018: Twitter sure thinks LeBron James is leaving Cleveland after being swept by Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are left trying to scrape their pride off the floor of Quicken Loans Arena after a 108-85 drubbing in Game 4 on Friday.

The Cavs have a lot work to do this offseason after getting swept in the Finals. First on Cleveland's list of offseason tasks is finding a way to convince LeBron James to stick around and sign a new contract, rather than depart for greener pastures in free agency.

That won't be an easy task after a tumultuous season in Cleveland, one which ended on an especially sour note given the way that they packed it in on Game 4 on Friday night. There's plenty of speculation that LeBron will ditch the Cavs thanks to their inability to put together a quality supporting cast around him as he attempts to dethrone the Warriors' dynasty, and that speculation will undoubtedly only heat up in the coming days, weeks and months as the offseason hits its stride.

In fact, NBA Twitter wasted no time in assuming LeBron would be leaving the Cavs, and they found plenty of creative ways to make light of LeBron's potential departure.

Dan Gilbert: Hear me out ...



LeBron: pic.twitter.com/QNl9ANLJuF — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) June 9, 2018

There was also a strong and immediate recruitment wave that got underway on Friday night, with some of the pitches coming from fellow NBA players who want to play with LeBron next season. That list of recruiters includes Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Dejounte Murray of the Spurs and the Knicks' Enes Kanter.

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

C'mon, Embiid...no Photoshop effort? Looks like the 76ers are a step behind right out of the gate.

In all seriousness, Vegas also seems to think the chances of LeBron leaving are pretty high. The Lakers and Sixers are currently the favorites to land James' services, and the Cavs only have the seventh-best odds. For Cavaliers fans, not only do they have to deal with the disappointment of getting swept in the Finals, but now they also have to worry about their generational superstar leaving them ... again.

And they can't even turn to Twitter to feel better, because it will be 98 percent LeBron photoshops until July.