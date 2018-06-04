NBA Finals 2018: Warriors fans troll J.R. Smith with cheers before Game 2, MVP chants at foul line

The Golden State Warriors escaped with a 124-114 overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals on Thursday night. And they did so in large part thanks to an all-time blunder by J.R. Smith.

After George Hill missed a free throw with under five seconds to play that would have put the Cavs on top, Smith secured the rebound. But instead of putting it back up to potentially win the game for the Cavs, he dribbled the clock out, sending the game to OT. And the extra period was all Warriors.

Ahead of Game 2 on Sunday night, the Warriors crowd showed their appreciation, trolling Smith with a standing ovation during pre-game introductions. You can hear it at about the 35-second mark in the video below.

A few minutes into the game they also gave him an M-V-P chant while he was at the free-throw line.

MVP chants for J.R. Smith at the foul line pic.twitter.com/xp9a4rgOx4 — Pettywise (@World_Wide_Wob) June 4, 2018

Look, the Oracle Arena crowd is maybe not on the same level as the early days of this dynasty due to corporate influences and increased ticket prices. But this is the type of collective brilliance that has given the Warriors such a great home-court advantage over their dominant run.