NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP for second straight season
This is Durant's second Finals MVP award in two seasons with Golden State
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. For the third time in four seasons, the Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, sealing this season's title by beating the Cavs, 108-85 in Game 4 on Friday night. With the win they completed their first sweep in the Finals, and earned the first sweep in the Finals since 2007. Ironically, LeBron James and the Cavaliers were on the receiving end of that one as well, as they lost in four games to the San Antonio Spurs.
But enough with the history lesson. This is the time to talk about these Finals. It was another spectacular performance by the Warriors, but especially Kevin Durant, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season. Durant went to the Warriors in order to finally win a title, and now he's not only done that twice, but he's also captured two Finals MVP trophies. He's only the sixth player to win that award in back to back seasons.
Durant earned seven votes, compared to Stephen Curry's four. Here is the official voting from the 11 media members tasked with selecting the Finals MVP:
- Steve Aschburner, NBA.com: Stephen Curry
- Jon Barry, ESPN Radio: Stephen Curry
- Howard Beck, Bleacher Report: Kevin Durant
- Lisa Hsu, Tencent: Kevin Durant
- Mark Medina, Bay Area News Group: Kevin Durant
- Rachel Nichols, ESPN: Kevin Durant
- Tim Reynolds, Associated Press: Stephen Curry
- Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com: Stephen Curry
- Jeff Van Gundy, ABC: Kevin Durant
- Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com: Kevin Durant
- Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today: Kevin Durant
Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and 40 percent from 3-point land. Except for Game 1, when he still got his numbers but wasn't quite himself, it was just another strong performance by KD.
His Game 3 effort was truly iconic. He dropped 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists on 15-of-23 shooting to rescue the Warriors despite poor games from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and make sure they took a 3-0 lead.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry sparkles, Cavs crumble in sweep
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions again
-
LeBron exits, maybe for last time as Cav
LeBron finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in the Game 4 loss
-
Warriors sweep Cavs, repeat as champions
The Warriors sweep the Cavaliers in four games to earn third title in four seasons
-
LeBron airs frustrations on Cavs bench
A very frustrated LeBron was visibly displeased with his team's effort in Game 4
-
Kyrie continues flat Earth discussion
Irving said it was fun for him to debate the issue
-
Curry knocks down wild 3 in Game 4
Curry was trying to draw a foul, but didn't get the call. He made the shot anyway