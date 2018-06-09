NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Kevin Durant named NBA Finals MVP for second straight season

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again. For the third time in four seasons, the Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers, sealing this season's title by beating the Cavs, 108-85 in Game 4 on Friday night. With the win they completed their first sweep in the Finals, and earned the first sweep in the Finals since 2007. Ironically, LeBron James and the Cavaliers were on the receiving end of that one as well, as they lost in four games to the San Antonio Spurs.

But enough with the history lesson. This is the time to talk about these Finals. It was another spectacular performance by the Warriors, but especially Kevin Durant, who was named NBA Finals MVP for the second straight season. Durant went to the Warriors in order to finally win a title, and now he's not only done that twice, but he's also captured two Finals MVP trophies. He's only the sixth player to win that award in back to back seasons.

Durant earned seven votes, compared to Stephen Curry's four. Here is the official voting from the 11 media members tasked with selecting the Finals MVP:

Steve Aschburner, NBA.com: Stephen Curry



Jon Barry, ESPN Radio: Stephen Curry



Howard Beck, Bleacher Report: Kevin Durant



Lisa Hsu, Tencent: Kevin Durant



Mark Medina, Bay Area News Group: Kevin Durant



Rachel Nichols, ESPN: Kevin Durant



Tim Reynolds, Associated Press: Stephen Curry



Ramona Shelburne, ESPN.com: Stephen Curry



Jeff Van Gundy, ABC: Kevin Durant



Joe Vardon, Cleveland.com: Kevin Durant



Jeff Zillgitt, USA Today: Kevin Durant



Durant averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists and two blocks per game, while shooting 52.6 percent from the field, and 40 percent from 3-point land. Except for Game 1, when he still got his numbers but wasn't quite himself, it was just another strong performance by KD.

His Game 3 effort was truly iconic. He dropped 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists on 15-of-23 shooting to rescue the Warriors despite poor games from Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and make sure they took a 3-0 lead.