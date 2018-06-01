NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Stephen Curry ends first half of Game 1 with deep 3 at the buzzer

If the NBA Finals come to an end in the same way as the first half of Game 1 ended, we'll be in for quite a treat. The first half was a thrilling, well-played 24 minutes of basketball as both teams shot over 50 percent from the field. When the final buzzer sounded, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were tied at 56-56, thanks to another of Steph Curry's patented deep 3s.

The man has made a habit of hitting long-range shots to close out quarters or halves, and he did it again in this one. After Kevin Durant pulled down a rebound with just over five seconds remaining, he rushed the ball up the floor to Curry. His pass was almost picked off, but J.R. Smith's gamble turned out to be ill-advised.

He missed the ball, and it wound up with Curry, who was now wide open. The sharpshooter didn't waste the opportunity, and cashed in with a long-range triple to close out the half.

BANG.

Now that, is how you end a half of basketball.

We're all tied up through the 1st half of Game 1!
56 | 56



LeBron James: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 9-11 FGM

Kevin Love: 12 PTS, 6 REB



Steph Curry: 18 PTS, 6 AST

LeBron James: 24 PTS, 4 AST, 9-11 FGM
Kevin Love: 12 PTS, 6 REB
Steph Curry: 18 PTS, 6 AST
Durant: 11 PTS, 5 AST

Also, that was just an incredible celebration by Curry. So smooth with the 1-2-3.