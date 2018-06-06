NBA Finals 2018: Warriors' Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala will likely play Game 3 vs. Cavs
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals
The Golden State Warriors already hold a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals, and they could get a big boost in the near future as Andre Iguodala is now questionable for Game 3.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr officially labeled Iguodala a game-time decision for Wednesday, but admitted that, barring a setback, there is a "good chance" he returns to the court for the reigning NBA champs.
Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a knee injury. And according to Kerr, his absence is the only reason that series went as long as it did. Boasting four All-Stars, the Warriors have plenty of talent, even without Iguodala, but they do miss his presence.
Not only are they pretty thin at the wing, but Iguodala is one of their best defenders, is a sure ball-handler who can initiate the offense and is just a calming, veteran presence. Especially in this series, Iguodala would be a big help in terms of trying to slow down LeBron James, who has averaged 40 points in the first two games.
It will be interesting to see when Iguodala actually gets back on the court, but the Warriors will hope it's sooner rather than later.
