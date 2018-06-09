NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, live Game 4 score, updates and highlights

Friday night could be the end of the NBA season. A Warriors victory would complete a sweep of the Cavaliers and clinch the 2018 NBA Finals for Golden State. It would be the Warriors' third title in four years, with all three victories coming against the LeBron James-led Cavs.

James has been individually incredible so far this series. He scored 51 points in Game 1 and had a triple-double in Game 3. Both games were winnable for Cleveland, but the Warriors had the firepower of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry behind them. If Golden State wins Game 4, then it's expected that either one of Durant or Curry will be rewarded with the Finals MVP award.

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Live NBA Finals Game 4 updates

The first quarter was all about 3-pointers for the Warriors. They knocked down six shots from long range to take a 34-25 lead after the first 12 minutes. All in all, they shot over 59 percent in the first quarter, as they once again did what ever they wanted on the offensive end.