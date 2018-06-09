NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, live Game 4 score, updates and highlights
The Warriors have a chance to sweep the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals
Friday night could be the end of the NBA season. A Warriors victory would complete a sweep of the Cavaliers and clinch the 2018 NBA Finals for Golden State. It would be the Warriors' third title in four years, with all three victories coming against the LeBron James-led Cavs.
James has been individually incredible so far this series. He scored 51 points in Game 1 and had a triple-double in Game 3. Both games were winnable for Cleveland, but the Warriors had the firepower of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry behind them. If Golden State wins Game 4, then it's expected that either one of Durant or Curry will be rewarded with the Finals MVP award.
Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers
How to watch
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- When: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Live NBA Finals Game 4 updates
If you are unable to view the live blog below, please click here.
Game 4: Warriors at Cavaliers
The first quarter was all about 3-pointers for the Warriors. They knocked down six shots from long range to take a 34-25 lead after the first 12 minutes. All in all, they shot over 59 percent in the first quarter, as they once again did what ever they wanted on the offensive end.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry knocks down wild 3 in Game 4
Curry was trying to draw a foul, but didn't get the call. He made the shot anyway
-
When do the 2018 NBA Finals start?
The Cavs and Warriors will kick things off on the final day of May and the series could run...
-
NBA Finals injury updates
Injuries have hampered the Warriors veteran recently
-
Report: Bulls unhappy with Kris Dunn
Could this just be the Bulls trying to light a fire under Dunn?
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all