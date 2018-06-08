NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, live Game 4 score, updates, schedule, odds, highlights

Friday night could be the end of the NBA season. A Warriors victory would complete a sweep of the Cavaliers and clinch the 2018 NBA Finals for Golden State. It would be the Warriors' third title in four years, with all three victories coming against the LeBron James-led Cavs.

James has been individually incredible so far this series. He scored 51 points in Game 1 and had a triple-double in Game 3. Both games were winnable for Cleveland, but the Warriors had the firepower of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry behind them. If Golden State wins Game 4, then it's expected that either one of Durant or Curry will be rewarded with the Finals MVP award.

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Live NBA Finals Game 4 updates

Sizing up Game 4

If the Cavaliers are going to force a Game 5, then they will need more than just another incredible performance from LeBron James. Cleveland's role players have been solid, but the only consistent ones all series have been James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. The rest of the cast has been up and down. George Hill needs to play a lot better. Rodney Hood needs to prove Game 3 wasn't a one-time occurrence. J.R. Smith needs to rebound. Someone on the Cavs needs to step up in Game 4, otherwise their season is going to come to an end on Friday.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 odds

Straight up: Warriors -180

Warriors -180 Line: Warriors -4.5 (-112)



Warriors -4.5 (-112) Over-under: 216 points

