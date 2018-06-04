NBA Finals 2018: Warriors vs. Cavaliers live score, Game 2 updates and highlights

The first half of Game 2 of the NBA Finals is in the books, and it's been all Warriors. Shooting 60 percent from the field, Steph Curry and Co. take a 13-point lead into the break. That's a big difference from Game 1, when the Warriors needed a Curry 3 at the buzzer just to tie things up at the half.

Curry, Thompson and Durant combined for 39 points, while LeBron James nearly recorded a triple-double in the first half alone. He put up 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, but even still the Cavaliers trailed by double digits.

NBA scores for Sunday, June 3

Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC

Live updates:

Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors

The Warriors did absolutely whatever they wanted on offense in the first quarter, pouring in 32 points on 65.2 percent shooting from the field. But despite that, they only led by four points as LeBron James were able to stick right with them, thanks in large part to their ability to get to the free-throw line.

It was more of the same for the Warriors in the second half, as they continued to have their way on the offensive end. Steph Curry started to get loose from behind the arc, and the Warriors jumped out to a 13-point lead at the break even though LeBron James nearly recorded a triple-double in the first half alone.