NBA Finals 2019: Golden State can finally bury 'Warriors got lucky' injury narrative by completing short-handed title run

OAKLAND, Calif. -- "Asterisk" has become a dirty word in the lexicon of professional sports, particularly when contemplating one team or player's place in the history books. Roger Maris breaks Babe Ruth's single-season home run record? Well, he had eight more games. The New England Patriots rattle off six Super Bowl titles this century? Well, let's not forget "Spygate" and "Deflategate." And in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors -- despite being on the precipice of possibly winning their fourth championship in five seasons -- have continually been plagued by side-eyes and audible whispers with a familiar refrain: "The Warriors got lucky."

The sentiment has nothing to do with the way the Warriors have played. They've revolutionized the league with their style of play and transcendent talent, and you can only play the teams on the schedule. The grumbles about this dynasty, however, revolve around the fact that in all of their championship playoff runs, at some point their competition has been severely undermanned. Here's a quick look at some of the key Warriors opponents who have missed games in Golden State's title seasons:

2015 Western Conference semifinals vs. Grizzlies: Mike Conley missed Game 1, which the Warriors won before falling behind 2-1 in the series. Perimeter defender extraordinaire Tony Allen also missed Game 5 and was limited in Games 4 and 6. The Warriors won the series in six games.

2015 NBA Finals vs. Cavaliers: Already without Kevin Love due to a dislocated shoulder suffered earlier in the postseason, the Cavs lost Kyrie Irving after Game 1 with a fractured kneecap. The Warriors went on to win their first title of the Steve Kerr era in six games.

2017 Western Conference finals vs. Spurs: The Spurs had already lost Tony Parker for the season with a torn quad, but found themselves leading by 23 points in the third quarter of Game 1 when Kawhi Leonard landed on Zaza Pachulia's foot after a jumper, aggravating his ankle injury and forcing him out for the series. The Warriors came back to win Game 1 after Leonard's departure and swept the series.

2018 Western Conference finals vs. Rockets: With under a minute left in a Game 5 Houston win to take a 3-2 series lead, Chris Paul injured his hamstring, causing him to miss Games 6 and 7. The Warriors battled back from second-half deficits in both of the final games without Paul to make their fourth straight NBA Finals appearance.

2018 NBA Finals vs. Cavaliers: After being swept by the Warriors, LeBron James said at the podium following Game 4 that he had "pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand" after reportedly punching a black board in the locker room following a Game 1 loss.

You can only play who's on the schedule, but some have used this laundry list of injuries to downplay, or at least temper, the Warriors' accomplishments over the past five seasons. Every team deals with injuries -- the Warriors have overcome their own, namely to Stephen Curry, during their title runs -- but Golden State has seen what seems like an inordinate number of key players on opposing rosters succumb to injury.

Proponents of the idea that the Warriors dynasty might have crumbled were it not for the injury bug striking so many of their opponents also point to the fact that Golden State lost Game 5 of the 2016 Finals without Draymond Green, who was suspended for striking LeBron James in the groin, and infamously went on to blow a 3-1 lead to the Cavs. The only blemish on the Warriors' resume came partly because they were missing one of their stars for one game, and meanwhile the teams that they've beaten have dealt with even bigger pieces out of the lineup.

And then, of course, there was the Warriors' good fortune that Kevin Durant, a member one of the team's chief rivals, decided to join the team and thoroughly alter the landscape of the NBA.

The "Warriors got lucky" talk clearly hasn't affected the team's performance, but that doesn't mean they don't hear it or acknowledge it. And it's not lost on them that success this postseason, with severe injuries to Durant and DeMarcus Cousins, along with minor ones to Curry and Klay Thompson, could put that narrative to bed for good.

"No one is going to feel bad for us," Thompson said. "We've played a lot of injured teams the last few years of the playoffs, so fans are probably look at us thinking, about time they deal with a little injury adversity."

Other than the Blazers being without Jusuf Nurkic (arguably the team's third-best player) and a rib injury to Damian Lillard, Golden State's opponents this postseason have been relatively healthy, and the Raptors are optimistic that they'll get back OG Anunoby at some point during the Finals -- a versatile piece for this matchup. Meanwhile, Warriors Director of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Celebrini has become almost as important to their team as any of the players. It's up to him to determine the players' rehabilitation and maintenance regimens, and he also makes the crucial call as to whether or not a player is ready to suit up.

"Rick's been incredible. We've been working the shit out of him this year," Cousins said last week. "He came in with a head full of black hair, and he's leaving with a head full of gray hair. He's been incredible through this process. He takes care of us like it's his own body. We're very appreciative of Rick and the work he puts in behind the scenes. He doesn't get nearly the amount of credit he deserves on the daily, but he's probably got the hardest job in this gym every day."

Even those who don't subscribe to the theory of the Warriors being lucky must have at least been curious how far this team could go after suffering significant injuries. Could they finish off Houston? How would they handle a scrappy Portland team?

A gritty Game 6 win over the Rockets and a spectacular four-game showcase against the Trail Blazers proved how dynamic Golden State can be on both ends of the floor, even without an All-NBA center and the player some consider to be the best in the world. The team's depth -- a possible Achilles heel entering the postseason -- has proven to be a major strength with consistent performances from Kevon Looney, Alfonzo McKinnie, Quinn Cook and Jordan Bell, along with veteran leadership from Shaun Livingston and Andrew Bogut.

More than anything it's reminded us just how good Curry, Thompson and Green are, and of the individual glory they've sacrificed to incorporate Durant over the past three seasons. The Cousins injury, and even more so the Durant injury, helped this team focus and embrace the adversity -- we know how much the complacency-prone Warriors crave a challenge.

"When we were in Houston, Game 6 -- Draymond talked about it, too -- it was quiet in shootaround, in locker room, and he knew that meant we were locked in and ready to go for that challenge," Curry said. "It wasn't anybody having to go in and make a speech before practice or before a game, like, 'All right, let's block out the noise, guys -- not listen to anybody.' Like, nobody has to say that."

And now the Warriors face another significant obstacle in the Toronto Raptors. Leonard will (hopefully) get a chance to see whether what he did to Golden State in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference finals is sustainable for a whole series. The Warriors will open up on the road in a frenetic and boisterous Toronto environment against a team that seems to have broken the barrier from good to great. Even if Cousins and Durant do return at some point in the series, the Warriors will have to figure out how to incorporate them in the middle of the NBA Finals -- certainly no easy task.

But, if they manage to do all those things and win their fourth title in five seasons, there will be no more "Warriors got lucky" narrative. Even the team's most staunch detractors will have to respect what they were able to do when the fickle injury bug finally infected them, rather than their opponents.

"We just show up and play basketball, and you deal with what it means to be a great championship-winning team, because people care about what's going on and want to, you know, want to cover us the way that they do," Curry said. "And that's cool. That's a part of the territory. But if we can just play basketball, and enjoy what we do, then we -- we can keep it simple for ourselves for sure."