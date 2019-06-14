NBA Finals 2019: Here's what Kawhi Leonard told Kyle Lowry after Raptors' blockbuster trade last summer
The Raptors traded away Lowry's best friend, DeMar DeRozan
The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions.
They sealed their first title in franchise history with a 114-110 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Thursday night, but the journey started nearly a year ago with a blockbuster trade to acquire Kawhi Leonard.
At the time, it was seen as a huge risk due to the uncertainty surrounding Leonard's health, and the fact that he's set to be a free agent this summer. Plus, on a personal level, the Raptors needed to give up DeMar DeRozan in the deal, and the longtime Raptors swingman was, and still is, Lowry's best friend in the NBA.
It all worked out for Lowry, Leonard and the Raptors, and now, after the championship journey is complete, the Finals MVP revealed what he told his point guard after the trade. Leonard said he texted Lowry after the deal and told him, "Let's go do something special. I know your best friend left, I know you're mad, but let's make this thing work out. And we're here today."
That must have been an awkward situation for Leonard, who didn't exactly beg to be traded to the Raptors. All of a sudden he showed up as the bad guy in a way, because he was responsible for Lowry's best friend leaving the team. In fact, there were reports that Lowry was so upset about the deal that he avoided calls from Masai Ujiri and the front office until late in the summer.
Leonard's decision to address the elephant in the room right out of the gate was proved to be a wise one. It had to be addressed, and there's no question it worked out, as the Raptors are now NBA champions.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Warriors react to NBA Finals loss
The Warriors don't expect to go anywhere
-
Kawhi, Raptors finish Dubs for NBA title
Leonard was named MVP to cap a story even Hollywood wouldn't believe
-
2019 NBA Finals predictions
Our panel of NBA experts didn't see the Raptors stopping the Warriors from winning their third...
-
Finals results: Raptors oust Warriors
The Raptors closed Oracle Arena with a series-clinching win over the Warriors in Game 6
-
What the Raptors' title means to Toronto
The author grew up in a city that was slow to embrace its NBA team but now rejoices
-
Drake to drop new songs to honor Raptors
Drake is a Raptors ambassador and a courtside fixture at their home games