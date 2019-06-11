NBA Finals 2019: Kawhi Leonard says he can relate to Kevin Durant's 'devastating' injury, wishes him 'a speedy recovery'

Kevin Durant seemed to breathe life into the Golden State Warriors early in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals before suffering what the team reportedly fears is a torn Achilles. One of his top opponents on the Toronto Raptors extended his sympathy to the superstar.

Asked after the Warriors' 106-105 victory on Monday night if he can relate to Durant, Kawhi Leonard made it clear he's in his fellow All-Star's corner.

"It's devastating," Leonard said of Durant's injury. "You work so hard to get to this point, these are the last games, you see him try to come out and push himself, but obviously he tried to do a move, and I feel bad for him. I've been in that situation before."

Leonard, who's had three 30-point games against the Warriors in these Finals, continued by wishing Durant a smooth rehabilitation, relating Durant's impending recovery to his own injury history -- one that cost him all but nine games with the San Antonio Spurs in 2017-18.

"I hope he has a speedy recovery and just gets healthy, and I hope that he's going to be OK mentally, just throughout the whole rehab process," Leonard said, "because, like I said before, we work so hard to either play in the Finals or just play in the NBA, and when you're not playing, it's hard to wrap your mental around it. But I'm pretty sure he's going to attack each day and get better and come back strong."

Leonard and the Raptors will travel to Oakland for Game 6 on Thursday, while the Warriors are awaiting results of Durant's MRI. The reigning Finals MVP had missed more than a month of action with what Golden State a calf strain before attempting his return on Monday.