NBA Finals 2019: Kawhi Leonard's faltering supporting cast could doom Raptors' chances against Warriors

Drake had nothing on Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson after Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, in which the reigning champion Golden State Warriors evened up the series with a 109-104 victory in Toronto on the road.

Neither, apparently, did most of the Raptors.

While Toronto's beloved star, Kawhi Leonard, was his usual productive self on Sunday night, dropping 34 points to go along with 14 rebounds against the Warriors, the rest of the team struggled to take control during a prime opportunity to go up 2-0 before the Finals' move to the Bay. And that's exactly what could hold Toronto back as the series progresses.

"They didn't look like anybody wanted to take the big shot," Danny Kanell said on Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast.

The Warriors, of course, have always been more heralded than the Raptors in terms of depth. There's simply no other NBA team with their amount of firepower across the lineup -- even without an ailing Durant. And yet on Sunday night, it was clear as day, especially to Kanell's co-host and former NBA veteran Raja Bell, that Toronto's supporting cast is moving in the opposite direction as Golden State.

"Kawhi's going to do what he does," Bell said. "Those other dudes, they've been inconsistent all playoffs."

Whereas the Warriors benefited from DeMarcus Cousins emerging as a facilitator, allowing "everyone that ran off the step" to get wide open, Bell continued, the Raptors watched as Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka were "incrementally dragged ... away from the rim" -- along with real chances at a Raptors win.

Kanell and Bell also touched on the Warriors' third-quarter run, the impact of Klay Thompson's injury and the future of the Finals:

