NBA Finals 2019: Kevin Durant congratulates Warriors on winning Game 5 on Instagram after Achilles injury

Kevin Durant may be hobbled, but it didn't stop him from recognizing the Golden State Warriors' latest victory.

As the Warriors remained alive in the 2019 NBA Finals with a 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday night, they had to do so without Durant. Despite making his return to the lineup in what was his first in-game action in over a month, Durant was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with a right Achilles' injury -- which is very troublesome considering he was already playing through a right calf injury.

Although the injury appeared to very serious with even president of basketball operations Bob Myers openly crying in the postgame interview regarding Durant's injury, the 30-year-old veteran was still encouraged by his teammates' accomplishment and expressed positive vibes as he congratulated the Warriors on Instagram for winning Game 5 without him.

"Dub nation gonna be loud as f- for Game 6."

"I'm hurting deep in the soul right now I can't lie but seeing my brothers gets this win was like taking a shot of tequila, i got new life lol. #dubs"

Durant had scored 11 points in 12 minutes of playing time, including converting on his first three attempts from beyond the arc. However, the All-Star forward came up lame during the opening minutes of the second quarter after attempting to beat Serge Ibaka off of the dribble. He would not return to the game.

On a more positive end, the Warriors will now have the opportunity to make the most out of their last game ever at Oracle Arena in Game 6 by winning and forcing a Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena -- with the opportunity to become just the second team ever to complete a 3-1 series comeback in the NBA Finals. The only other time that has happened is when the Warriors were on the other side of history, blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals.

With all of that said, while the Warriors will have to worry about keeping their season alive on Thursday night, the attention will shift to Durant's latest injury in the meantime. The former NBA MVP will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of his injury. If it is a serious Achilles' injury, it will no doubt shift and change the landscape of 2019 free agency as Durant was due to enter the upcoming FA period as one of the top free agents.

Without speculating too much on Durant's injury, one thing is for certain -- the Warriors will look to win their last two games in the NBA Finals for No. 35.