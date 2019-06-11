NBA Finals 2019: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol cash in on Warriors' first quarter turnover in Game 5

Turnover issues have plagued the Golden State Warriors throughout the 2019 postseason, and that didn't change during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

Though the Warriors started the game off a scorching 5-for-5 from long range, they also committed several turnovers in the first few minutes of action, and against a team like Toronto, that's a recipe for disaster. Not surprisingly, the Raptors took advantage of Golden State's early carelessness and turned it into points on the other end.

On one particular play midway through the first quarter, Raptors center Marc Gasol forced a turnover in the paint on one end of the floor that led to a nice and-one finish for Kawhi Leonard on the other end.

Check out the play below, via the NBA:

If the Warriors want to extend the series with the Raptors and live to fight another day, they will need to cut down on the turnovers for the rest of Game 5.