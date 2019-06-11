NBA Finals 2019: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol cash in on Warriors' first quarter turnover in Game 5
Kawhi made the Warriors pay for their mistake in style
Turnover issues have plagued the Golden State Warriors throughout the 2019 postseason, and that didn't change during the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.
Though the Warriors started the game off a scorching 5-for-5 from long range, they also committed several turnovers in the first few minutes of action, and against a team like Toronto, that's a recipe for disaster. Not surprisingly, the Raptors took advantage of Golden State's early carelessness and turned it into points on the other end.
On one particular play midway through the first quarter, Raptors center Marc Gasol forced a turnover in the paint on one end of the floor that led to a nice and-one finish for Kawhi Leonard on the other end.
Check out the play below, via the NBA:
If the Warriors want to extend the series with the Raptors and live to fight another day, they will need to cut down on the turnovers for the rest of Game 5.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE updates: Game 5 of NBA Finals
The Raptors can close out the Warriors on Monday night and claim their first NBA champions...
-
Kerr confirms Durant will play in Game 5
Durant will look to lead the Warriors back from a 3-1 deficit
-
Finals breakdown: Raptors vs. Warriors
The Raptors will look to finish off the Warriors in Game 5 at Toronto
-
Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 picks, odds
Tom Fornelli enters Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors red hot on NBA picks
-
Report: C's to aggressively pursue Davis
Davis, who'll be a free agent in the summer of 2020, reportedly prefers the Lakers or Knicks...
-
Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5 picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Warriors vs. Raptors game 10,000 t...