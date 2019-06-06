NBA Finals 2019: Warriors big man Kevon Looney might return against Raptors despite chest injury, per report
Looney took a hard fall in Game 2, but further tests will determine his status for the rest of the Finals
The Golden State Warriors have been banged up throughout the NBA Finals, but it appears they might be getting healthier.
Late Monday night, the franchise issued a press release which revealed that big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture and will be out indefinitely. Despite a report that Looney would miss the duration of the NBA Finals, it now looks like he may be able to return, after all.
According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Looney could return at some point during the NBA Finals with more testing set to occur.
Midway through the first quarter of Game 2 on Sunday night, Looney took a nasty fall after trying to defend a Kawhi Leonard drive. The Toronto Raptors star put his shoulder down and went right through Looney, who spun around in mid-air and landed awkwardly on his back and shoulder.
Looney continued playing for a short time after the incident, but left the game for good after the first quarter. He underwent X-rays that came back clean, and said after the game that he was hopeful he would be able to play in Game 3, which ultimately didn't end up happening.
In addition, the Warriors lost Klay Thompson to a hamstring strain late in Game 2, and are already operating without Kevin Durant. They expect to have Thompson and Durant back at some point during the series, but neither suited up for Game 3.
Though Looney may not be a household name, he's an important part of the Warriors' rotation, and this is a tough loss for the two-time defending champs. Looney has nice chemistry with Draymond Green, with the pair often connecting for lobs, and he is a versatile defender on the other end of the floor.
Without him, the Warriors have been forced to play Andrew Bogut more, or spend a larger portion of the game going small -- something that will be much easier once Durant returns.
