NBA Finals 2019: Warriors expect Kevin Durant to return at 'midway' point of series, per report

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals, 118-109, to the Raptors on Thursday, and just like that, the "Warriors need Kevin Durant" bus is back at full speed. Unfortunately, it appears Golden State will be without its superstar until at least Game 3, and more likely Game 4, per a report from Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. From Yahoo:

Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports. There's some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there's a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.

You have to wonder how much the outcome of Game 2 will factor into the decision of when to put Durant back on the court. If the Warriors go down 0-2, Game 3 would be a must-win, as no team in NBA history has come back from an 0-3 hole to win a seven-game series. Would Golden State push Durant's limits if that ends up being the case?

On the flip side, if Golden State wins Game 2, you would have to think it would error on holding Durant out one more game, just to make sure he's fully ready with what will likely be a long series ahead. Whenever Golden State gets its superstar back, it'll be a big lift. The Warriors were outscored 75-18 in the front court in Game 1. Durant is a front-court player. Do the math.

That said, be careful with the "Warriors need Durant to win this series" takes. To say they need him is to suggest they can't win without him, and that's just not true. The Raptors "need" Kawhi Leonard. The Warriors "would love to have" Kevin Durant. There's a difference.

Either way, the Warriors are relatively close to getting Durant back, it appears.