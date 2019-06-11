NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Kevin Durant sinks first two shots in Game 5 return, looks sharp before exiting with leg injury

The Golden State Warriors are teetering on the brink of elimination as they take the court for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

With their season hanging in the balance, the Warriors attempted to boost some energy into their starting lineup in the form of star forward Kevin Durant. Durant had been out since May 8 with a calf strain.

While Durant looked spectacular out of the gate, the success was short lived. Early in the second quarter, Durant attempted to plant while being guarded by Serge Ibaka and he appeared to re-injure his right leg. Durant had to be helped to the locker room by teammates Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala.

Prior to suffering the injury, Durant ended up scoring 11 points on 3-of-5 from the field and recorded a block for Golden State. Durant also connected on all three of his attempts from beyond the arc in the opening 12 minutes. Ironically, his only miss during the opening frame was an airball, but that may be par for the course considering Durant hasn't played in over a month.

Durant hadn't played since Golden State's series against the Houston Rockets back in the Western Conference semifinals. The All-Star forward came up lame after suffering the calf injury and was forced from the game.

We will continue to provide updates on Durant's prognosis as details become available.

Durant goes down

Ahh no, KD went down pic.twitter.com/thJCbDomrI — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 11, 2019

Durant knocks down first shot

It didn't take long for Durant to get involved on the offensive end in his return. Early in the opening quarter, Stephen Curry drove into the lane before dishing it back out to Durant on the perimeter, who drilled the 3 over Pascal Siakam. He ends up sinking his first two 3-pointers to give Golden State a nice boost in the opening frame.

Durant gets ready for action

It appears that Durant's calf is doing just fine. Prior to the opening tip, the Warriors forward performed his patented pregame dance and looked very healthy.