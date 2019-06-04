NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Kevin Durant won't play in Game 3; Klay Thompson remains questionable
The Warriors will officially be without Kevin Durant in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors are certainly not the healthiest group and the team is still dealing with a host of injuries heading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
On Tuesday, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that star forward Kevin Durant will miss Game 3 as he works his way back from a calf injury. In addition, Kerr revealed that Klay Thompson remains questionable with a mild hamstring strain and forward Andre Iguodala will play in Game 3.
Forward Kevon Looney is slated to miss the remainder of the series against the Toronto Raptors with a fracture of the first costal cartilage on the right side of his rib cage.
Last week, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Durant could return for Game 4 of the series.
Barring a setback, Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is expected to return from a right calf strain at some point midway through the NBA Finals, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
There's some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there's a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said.
Durant has been out since suffering the calf strain in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The All-Star forward traveled with the Warriors to Toronto for the first two games of the NBA Finals despite not being able to suit up.
Now the Warriors will hope to get Durant back for Game 4 and will hope to have a 2-1 series lead heading into that contest.
