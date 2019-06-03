NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Klay Thompson exits Game 2 against Raptors with left hamstring injury
Thompson suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of Game 2
While the Warriors were flexing their muscles in the second half of Game 2, Klay Thompson apparently pulled one. The sharpshooting guard exited Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals with left hamstring tightness, according to the team, and will not return.
Early on in the fourth quarter, the veteran shooting guard suffered the injury during an awkward landing on a 3-point shot attempt.
Kevon Looney has already been ruled out for the remainder of Game 2 due to a chest contusion suffered in the first half while Andre Iguodala temporarily exited at the end of the first half following a hard screen from the Raptors' Marc Gasol. He eventually returned at the beginning of the second half.
The Warriors are already dealing with the absence of Kevin Durant due to his calf strain. It's worth noting that Thompson has never missed a playoff game during his NBA career.
