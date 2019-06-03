NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Klay Thompson to undergo MRI for hamstring injury, unsure if he'll be ready for Game 3
Thompson tweaked his hamstring early in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and did not return
While the Warriors were flexing their muscles in the second half of Game 2, Klay Thompson apparently pulled one. The sharpshooting guard exited Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals with left hamstring tightness, according to the team. He did not return.
Early on in the fourth quarter, the veteran shooting guard suffered the injury during an awkward landing on a 3-point shot attempt.
After the Warriors' 109-104 win, Steve Kerr said that Thompson reassured the head coach that his hamstring would be fine. However, Thompson, who will undergo an MRI on Monday, also said that it's "hard to say" whether or not he'll be ready in time for Game 3.
The Warriors are already dealing with a number of injuries as it is.Kevon Looney missed the majority of Game 2 due to a chest contusion suffered in the first half while Andre Iguodala temporarily exited at the end of the first half following a hard screen from the Raptors' Marc Gasol. He eventually returned at the beginning of the second half, and went on to hit the game-sealing 3-pointer.
The Warriors are of course also playing without Kevin Durant due to his calf strain.
It's worth noting that Thompson has never missed a playoff game during his NBA career, but at this point we'll have to wait and see on his status for Game 3.
