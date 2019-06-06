NBA Finals 2019: Warriors' Steph Curry scores playoff career-high 47 points in Game 3 loss to Raptors

The Golden State Warriors suffered a rare home defeat in the NBA Finals, losing 123-109 to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. With the loss, the Warriors once again trail in the series, 2-1.

A big reason for their defeat was their ever-growing injury list. Already without Kevin Durant, the Warriors also missed Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney in Game 3. Both were injured during their Game 2 win, as Thompson left with a strained hamstring, while Looney fractured his collarbone -- an injury expected to keep him out for the remainder of the series.

With the Warriors extra shorthanded, more offensive responsibility than ever fell onto the shoulders of Steph Curry, who did his best to carry his team. The dynamic point guard took 31 shots -- the most he's taken in any game during this playoff run -- despite often facing multiple defenders, and finished with a playoff career-high 47 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

With his performance, Curry became just the second player in NBA history to score at least 47 points in a Finals game and lose. The other? LeBron James. "The King" put up 51 points during Game 1 of last season's Finals, which the Cavaliers lost in overtime due to JR Smith's blunder.

Stephen Curry joins LeBron James as only players to score 47+ in a Finals loss — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) June 6, 2019

"Steph was incredible," Steve Kerr said after the loss. "The stuff he does, he does things that honestly I don't think anybody has ever done before. The way he plays the game, the way he shoots it, the combination of his ballhandling and shooting skills, it's incredible to watch. He was amazing."

It was truly an impressive game from Curry, but it just wasn't enough. With how the rest of the Warriors played, there really wasn't anything Curry was going to be able to do to win this game by himself. Draymond Green (17 points) and Andre Iguodala (11) were the only other players in double figures. Meanwhile, the entire Raptors starting lineup scored at least 18 points.