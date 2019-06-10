NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 5 picks, predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

The Toronto Raptors have one of the top home-court advantages in the NBA, but the Golden State Warriors have been one of the league's best road teams. Something has to give on Monday night when they meet in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena, and we could see the return of Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined since May 8 with a calf injury. Toronto, holding a commanding 3-1 lead behind the play of Kawhi Leonard, seeks to close out the series and claim its first championship in franchise history. Toronto was second in the Eastern Conference with 34 home wins during the regular season, but Golden State tied for the NBA lead with 27 road wins. Toronto is a 1.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 214.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds after the spread opened at 2.5. Before you set your Raptors vs. Warriors picks for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, make sure you see results from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

Now, the model has honed in on Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors.

The model knows the Raptors will be determined to clinch the NBA title on their home floor in front of their adoring fans and, in the process, eliminate any hope for Golden State to extend the series. In Game 3, Toronto took advantage of a depleted Golden State lineup and rolled to a 123-109 victory. The Warriors were without Klay Thompson, who sat out with a hamstring injury. His absence magnified the loss of star Kevin Durant.

The Raptors appeared headed for a letdown spot Friday in Game 4 as they fell behind by double-figures in the first quarter against a Golden State club that was bolstered by the return of Thompson. But behind Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP front-runner, Toronto quickly overcame a four-point halftime deficit behind a 37-21 edge in the third quarter.

Toronto's defense held the Warriors to just 46 second-half points, while Leonard's teammates repeatedly made valuable contributions. Reserve forward Serge Ibaka scored 20 points in 22 minutes to go along with four rebounds and two blocks. Pascal Siakam had another strong outing with 19 points and five boards.

Still, there's no guarantee that Toronto will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread on Monday against a battle-tested Golden State club that tied for the NBA lead with 24 road wins during the regular season.

Golden State fans greeted Thompson with boisterous ovations during lineup announcements and throughout Game 4. Thompson delivered with six three-pointers and provided a much-needed scoring option alongside Steph Curry. The Warriors also benefited from the return of center Kevon Looney, who was reported to be out for the series with a collarbone injury suffered in Game 2. Looney received a second medical opinion and returned in Game 4. He had 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes, giving Golden State a finisher near the rim.

Durant practiced over the weekend and is questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2019. He has been out for over a month, but averaged 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. The line has dropped 1.5 points following rumors that he'd return to the lineup on Monday night.

