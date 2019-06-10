NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 5 picks, predictions from top-rated model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors will try to stave off elimination from the 2019 NBA Finals when they visit the surging Toronto Raptors in Game 5 on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena, where the Warriors will likely have Kevin Durant (calf) back in the lineup for the first time in over a month. The Warriors were steep favorites to capture their third consecutive NBA title, but an injury-depleted lineup and the efficient play of Toronto has them facing a daunting 3-1 deficit and an elimination game on the road. Versatile star Kawhi Leonard, acquired in an off-season trade with the San Antonio Spurs, led the Raptors to wins in Games 3 and 4 in Oakland, including a 105-92 victory Friday night. Toronto is a one-point favorite after the spread rose as high as three, while the over-under for total points scored is 215.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before you lock in your Raptors vs. Warriors picks for Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks.

Now, the model has honed in on Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors. It is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations.

The model knows the Raptors not only have the healthier team, they have also shown superior depth throughout the NBA Finals 2019. In the past two games, they have seen a role player step up and provide a needed lift. In Game 3, Danny Green made six three-pointers after hitting just four in the Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, it was veteran Serge Ibaka's turn. He scored 20 points and grabbed several key rebounds after totaling just 18 points through the first three games.

Point guard Kyle Lowry, who has been criticized for his history of postseason struggles, played a key role in Game 4 despite somewhat meager numbers. He scored 10 points and had seven assists, but repeatedly delivered big fourth quarter plays to help silence Golden State rallies. His driving layup with 1:33 left essentially sealed the win for Toronto.

Still, there's no guarantee that Toronto will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread on Monday against a battle-tested Golden State club that tied for the NBA lead with 24 road wins during the regular season.

Golden State fans greeted Thompson with boisterous ovations during lineup announcements and throughout Game 4. Thompson delivered with six three-pointers and provided a much-needed scoring option alongside Steph Curry. The Warriors also benefited from the return of center Kevon Looney, who was reported to be out for the series with a collarbone injury suffered in Game 2. Looney received a second medical opinion and returned in Game 4. He had 10 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes, giving Golden State a finisher near the rim.

Durant practiced over the weekend and is questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals 2019. He has been out for over a month, but averaged 26.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during the regular season. The line has dropped two points following rumors that he'd return to the lineup on Monday night.

So who wins Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations?