NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 6 picks, best predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors have already bounced back from one Kevin Durant injury in the 2019 NBA Playoffs, and now they'll be forced to do it again to bring home their third straight NBA title. Durant went down with an Achilles injury in Game 5 and is now out for the remainder of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. But with Durant in the locker room and the team staring down elimination, the Warriors held on for a 106-105 win on the road in Toronto to send the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 212 in the current Warriors vs. Raptors odds for Game 6. It's been a series full of twists and turns

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the 2019 NBA Finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

The model has honed in on Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals 2019.

The model has taken into account that playing without Durant is nothing new for Golden State in the NBA Playoffs 2019. The Warriors finished off the Rockets and then swept the Trail Blazers without him before opening the finals with KD still on the shelf.

Durant provided a noticeable lift early in Game 5, but the Warriors went back to their familiar formula of leaning on the Splash Brothers -- Steph Curry and Klay Thompson -- to hit game-clinching shots in crunch time. Others have elevated their play with Durant out as well. Draymond Green has averaged close to a triple-double in this series, while DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney, both coming off injuries themselves, have also shown flashes of brilliance.

Still, there's no guarantee Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread against a Toronto club that has won twice in Oakland already.

Leonard appeared to be on his way to a place in postseason lore and Finals MVP honors after he scored 10 points in a spurt that led Toronto from a seven-point deficit to a six-point lead. He was crowded on the final play and forced to dish to an open Lowry, who saw Green close and contest the shot.

But Leonard still had help from his teammates, as six Raptors reached double-figures. The Raptors held a 54-32 edge in points in the paint and a 54-47 edge on the boards.

So who wins Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors?