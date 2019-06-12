NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 6 picks, predictions from model on 85-61 roll

Pushed to the brink of elimination, the Golden State Warriors found a way to squeeze out a road victory and extend the 2019 NBA Finals. Now, they will host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 in another elimination contest on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena. Golden State used a defensive stand to seal a 106-105 victory on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Warriors led by double-figures much of the way, but trailed by six with three minutes left. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry combined for three consecutive three-pointers to provide the winning margin and the Warriors prevailed after Draymond Green deflected Kyle Lowry's corner jumper at the buzzer. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 211.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before you make your Raptors vs. Warriors picks, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the 2019 NBA Finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals 2019. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it says one side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows the Warriors will be determined to take advantage of the last game to be played at Oracle Arena before they move to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season. They lost Games 3 and 4 to the Raptors on their home floor, their first such back-to-back home losses in their five straight NBA Finals appearances. But they can force a decisive Game 7 with a win in their farewell at Oracle.

In Game 5, Golden State was bolstered by the long-awaited return of Kevin Durant, the reigning two-time Finals MVP who had been sidelined since suffering a calf injury against the Houston Rockets in the second round. Durant added needed firepower and scored 11 points in 12 minutes before injuring his Achilles on a collision with Serge Ibaka early in the second quarter. He is out for the rest of the 2019 NBA Playoffs.

Golden State kept its hopes for a third straight NBA title alive by getting a series of defensive stops to go along with clutch shots. Thompson and Curry hit consecutive three-pointers for a 103-103 tie and, following another stop, Thompson hit the winner with 57.6 seconds remaining.

Still, there's no guarantee Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread against a Toronto club that has won twice in Oakland already.

Leonard appeared to be on his way to a place in postseason lore and Finals MVP honors after he scored 10 points in a spurt that led Toronto from a seven-point deficit to a six-point lead. He was crowded on the final play and forced to dish to an open Lowry, who saw Green close and contest the shot.

But Leonard still had help from his teammates, as six Raptors reached double-figures. The Raptors held a 54-32 edge in points in the paint and a 54-47 edge on the boards.

So who wins Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.