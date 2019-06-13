NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, Game 6 picks, top predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors used a dramatic late comeback in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals to keep their hopes alive for a third consecutive NBA title. Now, they'll host the Toronto Raptors at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday in the curtain call for Oracle Arena before the Warriors move to a new home next season. With a win, Golden State will force a decisive Game 7 and send the series back to Toronto, where it has won two of three in the NBA Finals 2019. Klay Thompson hit a late three-pointer and the Warriors made a defensive stand on the final possession to preserve a 106-105 victory in Game 5, but they will carry on without the services of Kevin Durant, who was injured in the second quarter while attempting to return from a calf injury. Golden State is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 211.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before you set your Raptors vs. Warriors picks, make sure you see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the 2019 NBA Finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has honed in on Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors in the NBA Finals 2019. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it says one side of the spread has all the value. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows that in 2016 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State became the first team in NBA Finals history to squander a 3-1 lead. Now, the Warriors are hoping to make history by becoming the second club to overcome such a deficit. They've been resilient in the past, overcoming a 3-1 hole against the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals and fighting back from a 3-2 deficit against the Rockets last year, winning Game 7 on the road.

In addition to strong games from Steph Curry and Thompson, Golden State received a needed boost in Game 5 from erratic center DeMarcus Cousins. He scored 14 points, many of which came in the immediate aftermath of Durant's injury and helped the Warriors sustain momentum. Cousins added six rebounds and had a key putback during a crucial fourth-quarter stretch.

Still, there's no guarantee Golden State will cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread against a Toronto club that has won twice in Oakland already.

Leonard appeared to be on his way to a place in postseason lore and Finals MVP honors after he scored 10 points in a spurt that led Toronto from a seven-point deficit to a six-point lead. He was crowded on the final play and forced to dish to an open Lowry, who saw Green close and contest the shot.

But Leonard still had help from his teammates, as six Raptors reached double-figures. The Raptors held a 54-32 edge in points in the paint and a 54-47 edge on the boards.

So who wins Game 6 of Raptors vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raptors vs. Warriors spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.