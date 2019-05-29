NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 1 predictions from proven model on 85-61 roll

Appearing in their fifth straight NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors look to continue their typical Game 1 success when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. It's a 9 p.m. ET tipoff for Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals from Scotiabank Arena. Golden State has won each of its previous four NBA Finals openers, but all of those came at home. Now the Warriors must deal with a raucous environment that helped Toronto go 32-9 at home in the regular season, 8-2 in the playoffs. Toronto opened as a 1-point underdog in Game 1 but is now a 1-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds, with the over-under for total points set at 213.5. Before you make any Warriors vs. Raptors picks or NBA Finals predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model picked.





The model has factored in Toronto's home dominance, which was on full display in the Eastern Conference Finals as the Raptors won all three matchups with the Bucks at Scotiabank Arena. In fact, Toronto has outscored visiting opponents by 12.4 points per 100 possessions -- the second-best home mark in the playoffs behind Milwaukee.

If Game 1 versus the Warriors is close, as oddsmakers expect, Toronto has an edge with closer Kawhi Leonard. Not only has he been the best player throughout the entire NBA Playoffs, he's scored a league-high 48 points in "clutch time," which the NBA defines as the last five minutes of games in which the lead is five or fewer points.

But just because Toronto is at home and feeling like a team of destiny doesn't mean it'll cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread Thursday night.

Golden State has played a free-flowing style since Kevin Durant, who has been ruled out for Game 1, injured his calf May 8 versus Houston, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green elevating their games. Curry is averaging 35.8 points and six made 3-pointers in the five games since. Green dominated Portland in the Western Conference Finals, posting four straight double-doubles, racking up 35 assists in the four-game sweep and playing lockdown defense.

In their 16 playoff games so far, the Warriors have scored 116.4 points per 100 possessions -- 8.0 points above the NBA average. This is still the best offense in basketball.

