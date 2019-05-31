NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Toronto Raptors will look to take a 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals on Sunday night when the teams play Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Playing in the first NBA Finals game in franchise history on Thursday night, the Raptors scored a 118-109 win over the defending champion Warriors. Toronto forward Pascal Siakam led a balanced Raptors attack with 32 points on 14-for-17 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. Steph Curry scored a game-high 34 points for Golden State. Tipoff for Game 2 is 8 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a 2-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 215. Before you make any Warriors vs. Raptors picks or predictions for the NBA Finals 2019, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Toronto matches up well against Golden State. The Raptors are 3-0 against the Warriors this season, including two wins in the regular season. Toronto's average margin of victory against Golden State is 10.7 points per game. The Raptors' success starts on the defensive end. Toronto has held the Warriors to 46.8 percent shooting from the field and 33.3 percent shooting from beyond the 3-point arc in the three meetings this season. Those numbers are well below Golden State's season averages of 49.0 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The model also has considered that the Raptors are much better team at home, where they're 41-11 this season, than on the road. In Toronto, they average 113.8 points offensively and allow 105.3 points defensively. On the road, they average 111.7 points offensively and allow 108.3 points defensively.

The model knows that Golden State is capable of playing much better defensively. The Warriors' defensive rating from Game 1 was 121.6 points per 100 possessions, the worst for the team in a game since coach Steve Kerr took over at Golden State in 2014. For comparison, Cleveland was the worst defensive team in the NBA during the season, at 116.7. Golden State's rating was 108.5 during the regular season and 110.2 over the first three rounds of the playoffs. A return to that level of defense alone could turn Game 2.

In addition, the model also knows that the Warriors have been resilient during their championship run. Since the start of the 2015 playoffs, Golden State's first title run, the Warriors are 16-7 in the game after a loss in the playoffs. Only the Houston Rockets have been able to beat Golden State in consecutive playoff games in the last three postseasons.

