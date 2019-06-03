NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 3 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

A mammoth 18-0 run to open the second half was just what the Golden State Warriors needed in Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Sunday. Steph Curry and Co. held on for a 109-104 win over the Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, evening the series at 1-1. Now the teams head to Oakland for Game 3, tipping Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET from Oracle Arena. It's the fifth Finals in a row for the Warriors, who are seeking to become the first team in 17 years to win a third-straight championship, while the Raptors are in the midst of their first-ever appearance. Golden State is favored by 5.5 points with the over-under set at 213 in the Warriors vs. Raptors odds. The injury status remains in question for some of the game's top stars, so before you make any Warriors vs. Raptors picks or NBA Finals 2019 predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks.

The model knows the Warriors were a banged-up bunch in Game 2. Superstar Kevin Durant (calf) didn't play, Klay Thompson tweaked a hamstring and Curry was ill. Yet, the Warriors showcased depth to pull out the huge victory. Draymond Green scored 17 points and nearly had a triple-double, DeMarcus Cousins was four assists shy of a triple-double of his own, Quinn Cook hit two huge 3's in the fourth quarter and Andre Iguodala sealed the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left.

The Raptors threw a box-and-1 defense on Curry, but still came up short. Thompson declared he'll play in Game 3, and Durant hasn't been ruled out. In addition, the Raptors were just 9-15 against the spread on 2-3 days' rest in the regular season.

But just because Golden State won Game 2 and is now back home does not guarantee it will win or cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Leonard, even in defeat, was dominant. He scored 34 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and that was with the Warriors focusing all their defensive plans on him. Toronto lost Game 2 because the team shot just 37 percent, including 28 percent on 3's, well below its averages. Those shots straighten out, and the Raptors can surely take Game 3, or at least cover.

While the Warriors are being lauded for their depth coming through in Game 2, the Raptors' bench is still better overall from a scoring standpoint. Eight Toronto players are averaging at least 7.0 ppg in the postseason, compared to six for the Warriors.

