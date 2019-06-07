NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 4 predictions from proven model on 85-61 run

The injury-depleted Golden State Warriors face a crucial Game 4 in the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday night when they host the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Without stars Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, the Warriors fell 123-109 in Game 3 on Wednesday night despite 47 points from Stephen Curry. They now trail 2-1 in the NBA Finals 2019 and need a win Friday in order to avoid returning to Toronto facing a 3-1 deficit. Thompson is expected back in the lineup after missing a postseason game for the first time in his career because of a injured hamstring, while Durant already has been ruled out due to his calf injury. The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites, down one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 215 in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before you lock in your Raptors vs. Warriors picks and 2019 NBA Finals predictions, listen to what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the return of Thompson will bolster an offense that failed to get much production from its post players or bench in Game 3. Thompson is averaging 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the postseason for Golden State. Center DeMarcus Cousins had just four points and three rebounds after logging a double-double in Game 2, while Quinn Cook led the reserves with nine points in 27 minutes.

Golden State also holds out hope about the potential return of starting center Kevon Looney, who was injured in the Game 2 victory. He was believed to be done for the 2019 NBA Playoffs because of broken ribs, but further evaluation of the cartilage fracture suggests the team's best defender could possibly return to the floor. Looney averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in a career-high 80 games this season.

Even so, a motivated Golden State club is far from a sure thing to cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread on Friday against a Toronto club that will be determined to send the series home for an elimination contest in Game 5.

The Raptors took full advantage of Golden State's depleted lineup from the outset in Game 3, setting the tone with intensity and crisp execution on both ends. They stormed out to a 60-52 halftime lead and never trailed in the second half while pushing the margin to 13 heading into the final quarter.

They shot 52.4 percent from the field and 95.2 percent from the free-throw line (20-of-21) as all five starters hit double figures. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Pascal Siakam had his way in the paint and finished with 18 points, nine boards and six assists. Danny Green hit six 3-pointers to account for his 18 points.

Toronto already has won at least one road game in every series of the 2019 NBA Playoffs and, with another one Friday, will move within a victory of the first NBA championship in franchise history.

