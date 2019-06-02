NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, top picks, Game 2 predictions from advanced model on 85-61 roll

The Golden State Warriors will try to even the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at 1-1 on Sunday night when the best-of-seven series resumes with Game 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Playing for the first time in 10 days, the Warriors dropped Game 1 to the Raptors, 118-109. Golden State got 34 points from Stephen Curry but could not stop Pascal Siakam, who stuffed the stat sheet with 32 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal. The loss was the first Game 1 loss in five NBA Finals appearances for the Warriors during their current championship run. In addition, it was just the second time in 20 playoff series since the start of the 2015 postseason that Golden State had lost a Game 1. Tip-off for Game 2 is 8 p.m. ET. Sportsbooks list Toronto as a 2-point favorite in the latest Raptors vs. Warriors odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 214. Before you make any Raptors vs. Warriors picks or predictions for the 2019 NBA Finals, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows that Toronto beat Golden State in Game 1 with a balanced offensive attack. Five Raptors -- Siakam, Kawhi Leonard (23 points), Marc Gasol (20), Fred VanVleet (15) and Danny Green (11) -- scored in double digits, compared to just three from Golden State. Kyle Lowry scored just seven for Toronto but is capable of much more. He averaged 14.2 during the regular season.

In addition, the model has factored in that the Raptors turned their excellent defense into transition points on Thursday night. Toronto limited Golden State to 43.8 percent shooting from the field (well below its season average of 49.0) and forced the Warriors into 16 turnovers. The Raptors converted those misses and miscues into 24 fast break points, the most allowed by Golden State since Boston had 31 on March 5.

But just because the Raptors got the win in Game 1 does not guarantee they will win or cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread in Game 2 on Sunday.

The model knows that Golden State is capable of playing much better defensively. The Warriors' defensive rating from Game 1 was 121.6 points per 100 possessions, the worst for the team in a game since coach Steve Kerr took over at Golden State in 2014. For comparison, Cleveland was the worst defensive team in the NBA during the season, at 116.7. Golden State's rating was 108.5 during the regular season and 110.2 over the first three rounds of the playoffs. A return to that level of defense alone could turn Game 2.

In addition, the model also knows that the Warriors have been resilient during their championship run. Since the start of the 2015 playoffs, Golden State's first title run, the Warriors are 16-7 in the game after a loss in the playoffs. Only the Houston Rockets have been able to beat Golden State in consecutive playoff games in the last three postseasons.

