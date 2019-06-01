NBA Finals 2019: Warriors vs. Raptors odds, top picks, Game 2 predictions from model on 85-61 roll

The Toronto Raptors looked like the well-rested and experienced team in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals, using a balanced approach to knock off the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday. The back-to-back NBA champion Warriors, who will again be without Kevin Durant (calf), will look to avoid an 0-2 deficit when Game 2 tips off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Toronto is a 2-point favorite, up half a point from the opening line, while the over-under for total points expected is 215, in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds. Before locking in any Warriors vs. Raptors picks of your own for Game 2, first be sure to see the NBA Finals 2019 predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered the 2019 NBA Finals with a sterling record on its top-rated picks, returning more than $3,000 in profit to anybody following them this season. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA money line picks, entering the 2019 NBA Finals on a strong 85-61 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

The model has honed in on Game 2 of Raptors vs. Warriors.

The model has taken into account that the Raptors showed they can win on the NBA's biggest stage even when Kawhi Leonard isn't playing at an elite level offensively. Leonard hit just 5 of 14 shots from the field in the Game 1 win. He scored a respectable 23 points, but Pascal Siakam and Marc Gasol were both far more efficient.

And while Siakam (32 points in Game 1) and Gasol (20) might not be able to sustain their offensive pace, it's also unlikely that Leonard will shoot that poorly the remainder of the series. If he returns to his MVP-caliber play that has been on display for most of the postseason, and Toronto continues to get strong secondary scoring help, it could easily get the cover and head to Golden State with the 2-0 series edge.

But just because the Raptors got the win in Game 1 does not guarantee they will win or cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread in Game 2 on Sunday.

The model knows that Golden State is capable of playing much better defensively. The Warriors' defensive rating from Game 1 was 121.6 points per 100 possessions, the worst for the team in a game since coach Steve Kerr took over at Golden State in 2014. For comparison, Cleveland was the worst defensive team in the NBA during the season, at 116.7. Golden State's rating was 108.5 during the regular season and 110.2 over the first three rounds of the playoffs. A return to that level of defense alone could turn Game 2.

In addition, the model also knows that the Warriors have been resilient during their championship run. Since the start of the 2015 playoffs, Golden State's first title run, the Warriors are 16-7 in the game after a loss in the playoffs. Only the Houston Rockets have been able to beat Golden State in consecutive playoff games in the last three postseasons.

So who wins Game 2 of Raptors vs. Warriors?