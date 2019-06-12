NBA Finals 2019: Watch Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6, live stream, TV channel, odds, date, time

Facing elimination in Game 5, the Golden State Warriors found a way to win and stay alive despite losing Kevin Durant early on in his 2019 NBA Finals debut.

Despite coming away with a narrow 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors victory came at a huge cost with Durant suffering what is presumed to be a torn Achilles tendon. If the reports ring true, Durant could be away from the basketball court for a very long time, but the official prognosis hasn't been announced yet. Durant was forced from the game in the second quarter when he went to plant and came up lame.

The Warriors leaned on Stephen Curry after Durant's departure. The guard led the way with 31 points, including a few timely 3s down the stretch to help lift Golden State to victory. The Warriors will certainly need to rely on the "Splash Brothers" going forward if they want to extend the series. Game 6 is Thursday night in what will be the final game at Oracle Arena before they move to the Chase Center next season.

Here's everything to know about Game 6 of the NBA Finals:

How to watch Raptors vs. Warriors Game 6

Date: Thursday, June 13



Thursday, June 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -2.5 (Over/Under: 211.5)

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Storylines:

Raptors: Kawhi Leonard looked like he was leading the Raptors toward their first NBA title in the fourth quarter of Game 5. However, Toronto ended up going cold in the final three minutes despite holding a six-point lead. Leonard will need to have another heroic performance as the Raptors are going to need his scoring ability if they want to close out the series at Oracle Arena. Look for Leonard to be more aggressive than he's ever been in Game 6.

Warriors: Meanwhile, the Warriors are entering Game 6 much like they've entered nine of the last 10 games in the playoffs: without Durant. After losing Durant to a heartbreaking injury, the team is going to have to rely on Curry and Klay Thompson like they have throughout much of the postseason. Both Curry and Thompson are going to have to be at their best if they want to force a Game 7. As a team, Golden State knocked down 20 shots from beyond the arc in Game 5 and still only came away with a one-point victory.

Prediction, pick:

The Warriors are going to need another gutsy performance in Game 6 to keep their season alive. Despite dropping both games at home earlier in the series, Golden State gets the job done at home.