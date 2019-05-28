NBA Finals 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1, live stream, TV channel, odds, series matchups

The Toronto Raptors are Eastern Conference champions for the first time in franchise history. They can make even more team history as they have a chance to win their first NBA championship. However, standing in their way in the NBA Finals are the Golden State Warriors.

While the Raptors needed six games to put away the top-ranked Bucks in the Eastern finals, the Warriors made easy work of the Trail Blazers by way of a sweep. Stephen Curry and Co. head into their fifth straight Finals and will be be looking for their third title in a row, and fourth of this run.

History will be on the line when both teams meet in what should be an entertaining series. Either the Raptors win their first title in franchise history, or the Warriors become the first team to three-peat since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers. Regardless, we'll get to see Kawhi Leonard and Steph Curry continue to play some amazing basketball, and it doesn't get better than that.

Here's everything to know about Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 1

Date: Thursday, May 30

Thursday, May 30 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV: ABC

ABC Streaming : Watch ESPN

: Watch ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -1 (Over/Under 214.5)

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Warriors vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong pick for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, all from the advanced model that's up more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Key Players

Storylines



Warriors: Golden State is back where it belongs. Making their fifth straight appearance in the NBA Finals, the Warriors are on a mission to become the first team since the 2000-02 Los Angeles Lakers to three-peat. This season's path wasn't as easy as it has been in the past, though, as they lost Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins to injury, and had to battle back from double-digit deficits three times in the Western Conference finals. That trend will continue in the Finals, where they'll face a Raptors team that figures to provide much stiffer competition than the Cleveland Cavaliers, who they swept last season, and beat in five games in 2017.

Raptors: Toronto, meanwhile, has reached the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Raptors did it in style, rattling off four straight wins to take down the No. 1 overall seed Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals. Kawhi Leonard was spectacular, just as he has been all playoffs, and now the Raptors' bold gamble last summer is just four wins from paying off with the biggest prize of all: an NBA title. They'll have their work cut out for them, though, regardless of whether Durant returns at some point.

Game prediction, pick

Kevin Durant is officially out for Game 1, but the Warriors can still win without him. They've had plenty of time to rest and recover, and Steph Curry and Draymond Green are playing some of the best basketball of their lives. Warriors in a close one.