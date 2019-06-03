NBA Finals 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2, live updates, online stream, TV channel, odds, series matchups

The 2019 NBA Finals tipped off on Thursday night, and it's the Toronto Raptors -- and not the Golden State Warriors -- holding the early series lead.

Toronto put together about as perfect of a performance as anyone could've expected against Golden State as it pulled out a 118-109 win in Game 1. Despite Kawhi Leonard carrying the Raptors offensively throughout the postseason, it was Pascal Siakam's turn to shoulder the bulk of the scoring load. The versatile forward scored 32 points on an extremely efficient 14-of-17 shooting performance while also grabbing a team-high eight rebounds on the night.

From the Warriors' standpoint, Stephen Curry scored 34 points and connected on four threes but, in the end, that wasn't enough to get the job done on the road. They had no answer for the Raptors inside despite DeMarcus Cousins returning to the lineup. Siakam and Marc Gasol combined to score 52 points and were very active on the defensive end, which created an abundance of problems for the visiting Warriors.

The Raptors will look to stay in the win column on Sunday night when the two championship contenders meet again at Scotiabank Arena.

Here's everything you need to know about their Game 2 showdown.

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 2

Date: Sunday, June 2



Sunday, June 2 Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -2 (over/under 213)

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines to watch

Warriors: It's very simple for Golden State in terms of what it needs to do in order to be successful in Game 2. The Warriors did get Cousins back in the lineup, but it was clear that the star center wasn't quite ready to contribute on a high level. In addition, veteran forward Andre Iguodala didn't offer a whole lot to Golden State's offensive attack, scoring just six points as he continues to deal with a left leg injury. If the Warriors can be a tad healthier than they were in Game 1, the script could certainly be flipped.

Raptors: Toronto definitely was clicking on all cylinders in Game 1 behind a spectacular performance from Siakam. The biggest question mark for the Raptors throughout the playoffs has been what type of production they'll get from their supporting cast outside of Leonard. Players like Gasol and VanVleet stepped up in a big way and helped take some of the scoring burden off of Kawhi. If that type of production can continue -- plus if OG Anunoby returns to the lineup -- it's hard not to like Toronto's chances.

Prediction, pick

The Raptors played about as perfect a game as anyone could've expected. However, the Warriors are too talented not to make adjustments, so roll with the defending champions in Game 2.