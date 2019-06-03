NBA Finals 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 3, online stream, TV channel, date, time, odds, analysis

Already down 1-0 in the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, the Golden State Warriors looked in trouble early on in Game 2. Down by double digits in the first half, the two-time defending champs were struggling on both ends of the floor, and didn't seem to have any answers.

They started to chip away at the end of the second quarter, though, then used that momentum to overwhelm the Raptors at the start of the third quarter. Using an 18-0 run, the Warriors built a double-digit lead of their own, and held off the Raptors down the stretch, thanks in large part to a clutch 3-pointer by Andre Iguodala with just 5.9 seconds to play.

Now, with the series tied at 1-1, the action will shift to Oracle Arena for Game 3. The Warriors will be feeling good about getting a split on the road, but there's a long way to go in this series, especially with the injury status of Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney up in the air moving forward.

Here's everything to know about Game 3 of the NBA Finals:

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 3

Date: Wednesday, June 5



Wednesday, June 5 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Warriors -6 (Over/Under: 212.5)

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines:

Warriors: Considering how they played for large stretches of the first two games, leaving Toronto with a 1-1 split was a successful trip for the Warriors. Now, they'll return to Oracle, where they've only lost 13 times all season, playoffs included. Now, despite how well the Raptors have looked, it feels like all of the momentum is on the Warriors' side. The only problem for them is that they're now dealing with even more injuries. Kevin Durant's status moving forward is still up in the air, and both Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney left Game 2, unable to return. Thompson has never missed a playoff game in his career, but that may be in jeopardy considering his hamstring strain, while Looney is dealing with a chest contusion and may not be ready to go for Game 3 either.

Raptors: Toronto has shown in the first two games that it's able to compete with Golden State, and has the ability to make this a long series. Still, despite the series being tied 1-1, it feels like a bit of a letdown for the Raptors considering how well they were playing to start Game 2. Coming out of halftime, they didn't seem ready to meet the Warriors' intensity, and never recovered from the 18-0 run they gave up. Those are the kind of moments and stretches that separate experienced, championship teams like the Warriors from up-and-coming squads like the Raptors. But can Toronto apply that lesson in real time? We'll find out the rest of the series.

Prediction, pick:

The Warriors' various injury concerns make predicting this game a bit tricky. Still, Steph Curry and Draymond Green are healthy, and the Warriors are back home, and more often than not, that's enough. The Warriors will take Game 3, and build a 2-1 lead.