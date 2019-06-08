NBA Finals 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5, online stream, TV channel, odds, series matchups

The Toronto Raptors have a stranglehold on the NBA Finals after a 105-92, Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors in what could be the final NBA game at Oracle Arena.

As has been the case throughout the postseason, Kawhi Leonard carried the Raptors offensively with 36 points on 11-of-22 shooting. Leonard also knocked down five threes and grabbed 12 rebounds in a dominant Toronto victory. On the other hand, the Warriors did get Klay Thompson back in the lineup after the sharpshooting guard missed Game 3 with a hamstring injury. Thompson did score a team-high 28 points and drilled six threes for Golden State, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors didn't get a ton of production aside from Stephen Curry (27 points) and Thompson.

Now the Warriors are in a 3-1 hole in the series and will attempt to do what only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers have accomplished in erasing a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

How to watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 5

Date: Monday, June 10



Monday, June 10 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



WatchESPN Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: Raptors -3.5 (Over/Under: 211.5)

TV listings

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Odds and Analysis

Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Who wins Game 5 of Warriors vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned more than $3,000 on top-rated NBA picks this season.

Storylines:

Warriors: Golden State's injuries have caught up with them in this series. With the series hanging in the balance, the status of Kevin Durant will be closely monitored leading up to Game 5. It's been clear that the Warriors have really missed Durant throughout the playoffs and it's been most evident against the Raptors. Even if Durant isn't at 100 percent, his presence on the court creates a matchup problem and would certainly make life more difficult for the Raptors if he's able to play.

Raptors: For Toronto, the story has been the balanced offensive attack throughout the series. Leonard has shouldered the scoring load throughout the playoffs, but several different role players have stepped up as of late. Pascal Siakam has continued his breakout season in the series with a 19-point performance in Game 4. If the balanced production continues in Game 5, the Raptors could win their first NBA title.

Prediction, pick:

The Warriors find themselves with their backs against the wall in Game 5. It's hard to imagine Golden State laying down in a potential series-clinching game, so the Warriors will extend the series in this one.