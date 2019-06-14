NBA Finals 2019: Watch Warriors vs. Raptors Game 6, live updates, online stream, TV channel, odds, date, time

The Golden State Warriors avoided elimination in Game 5 despite losing Kevin Durant to a ruptured Achilles tendon early on in his 2019 NBA Finals debut.

Stephen Curry scored a team-high 31 points to help Golden State escape with a narrow 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. Curry also sunk a few timely 3s down the stretch to help lift the Warriors to victory in a fourth quarter that seemed to be going Toronto's way before the defending champions responded to save their season.

In what should be an emotionally-charged atmosphere, the Warriors now brace for their final game at Oracle Arena before they move to the Chase Center next season. They'll certainly need to rely on the "Splash Brothers" going forward if they want to extend the series. As for the Raptors, they'll try and silence the Warriors crowd and win their first NBA championship in franchise history.

Date: Thursday, June 13



Thursday, June 13 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California

Oracle Arena -- Oakland, California TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN



GameTracker Odds: Warriors -2.5 (Over/Under: 212)

All games during the NBA Finals will air on ABC.

Raptors: Kawhi Leonard looked like he was leading the Raptors toward their first NBA title in the fourth quarter of Game 5. However, Toronto ended up going cold in the final three minutes despite holding a six-point lead. Leonard will need to have another heroic performance as the Raptors are going to need his scoring ability if they want to close out the series at Oracle Arena. Look for Leonard to be more aggressive than he's ever been in Game 6.

Warriors: Meanwhile, the Warriors are entering Game 6 much like they've entered nine of the last 10 games in the playoffs: without Durant. After losing Durant to a heartbreaking injury, the team is going to have to rely on Curry and Klay Thompson like they have throughout much of the postseason. Both Curry and Thompson are going to have to be at their best if they want to force a Game 7. As a team, Golden State knocked down 20 shots from beyond the arc in Game 5 and still only came away with a one-point victory.

The Warriors are going to need another gutsy performance in Game 6 to keep their season alive. Despite dropping both games at home earlier in the series, Golden State gets the job done at home.