Hours after the Thunder pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against the Indiana Pacers to win Game 4 of the NBA Finals, they hopped off the plane in Oklahoma City. When they arrived, throngs of fans were waiting for them despite the fact it was in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The Thunder were staring down a 3-1 series deficit on Friday night when MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander led a furious comeback with 15 points in the final 4:38 of the game, powering Oklahoma City to a 111-104 win.

That victory leveled the series, and Thunder fans were extremely appreciated the effort. The team plane didn't land in Oklahoma City until after 3:30 a.m., but fans were there to greet the players with raucous applause anyway.

The players made sure to show the fans some love too, giving out as many high-fives as possible through the chain link fence. Chet Holmgren even took a moment to applaud the fans for their dedication.

If that welcome party was any indication, the atmosphere inside the Paycom Center for Monday night's Game 5 will be one of the best of the postseason. After continuing their insane streak of following up losses with wins, the Thunder know they will have to bring the same level of desperation to Game 5.

"We knew when we woke up this morning, 3-1 is a lot different than 2-2 going back home," Gilgeous-Alexander said after Game 4. "We played with desperation to end the game and that's why we won. We gotta try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5, Game 6, whatever it may be."