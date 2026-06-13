NBA Finals 2026 Game 5 odds, prediction, time: Knicks vs. Spurs picks by expert on 145-106 run

After rallying from an unprecedented 29 points down in Game 4, the New York Knicks will look to close out their best-of-seven series when they meet the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Saturday. New York trailed 76-49 at the half before holding the Spurs to just 30 second-half points en route to a 107-106 victory and a 3-1 lead in the series. The Knicks (53-29), who last won an NBA title in 1973, have won 14 of their last 15 games. The Spurs (62-20), who won the 2014 NBA crown, are 6-5 on their home floor in the NBA playoffs. Luke Kornet (illness) is questionable for San Antonio.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Spurs odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Spurs picks, check out the Knicks vs. Spurs predictions from SportsLine's Mike Barner.

Barner is perenially one of SportsLine's top NBA experts, and he enters this game on a sizzling 145-106 roll on all NBA picks, returning $1,882 for $100 players during that span. Anyone following his NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, Barner has studied Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle and just revealed his coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Spurs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Spurs spread: Spurs -5.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Spurs over/under: 216.5 points Knicks vs. Spurs money line: Spurs -202, Knicks +167 Knicks vs. Spurs picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Spurs streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Spurs predictions

After studying Knicks vs. Spurs from every angle, Barner is going Under 216.5 total points. After Game 3 went Over the total, Game 4 returned to the trend of the Under hitting, which is what happened in the first two games of this series. The Knicks have had a great defensive plan against Victor Wembanyama for much of the series. New York's offense has been clutch, though stagnant for some stretches of this series, so Barner believes this game ultimately does not reach the total.

"The Spurs scored a total of 30 points in the second half of Game 4," Barner told SportsLine. "That's correct, 30! The Under has now hit in three of the four games. The officials are still allowing a lot of physical play, which helps keep the score down. Too much has to go right for the Over to hit, so I'll lean under again."See his Knicks vs. Spurs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Knicks vs. Spurs at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Spurs picks

Barner is leaning Under on the total, and he has also found a critical x-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. You can head to SportsLine to see Barner's NBA picks.

So who wins Spurs vs. Knicks, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Spurs spread to back, all from the expert who is on an 145-106 roll on NBA picks, and find out.