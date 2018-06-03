NBA Finals: Cavs' J.R. Smith changes stance on how he remembers late Game 1 lapse
Smith originally said he knew the score and situation, but admitted Saturday that he wasn't aware
J.R. Smith originally claimed he was aware of the score and situation in the closing seconds of regulation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, but he changed his tune Saturday when recalling the gaffe that may have ultimately cost Cleveland a series-opening win.
"After thinking about it a lot after the last 24 hours and however long it's been since the game was over, I can't say I was sure of anything at that point," Smith said via ESPN.com.
Smith pulled down an offensive board in the lane with 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation of Game 1 when, inexplicably, he dribbled the ball out rather than going up for a potential game-winning shot. The blunder sent Golden State and Cleveland to overtime, where the Warriors outscored the Cavs 17-7 to take Game 1.
Smith's mistake instantly became a meme on Twitter in the aftermath of his lapse in judgement, and let's face it, it was monumentally poor timing for him to not be aware of the exact score and situation. LeBron James, who was yelling and pointing at him to move the ball when he committed the gaffe, placed a vote of confidence in him ahead of Sunday's game.
"He probably took that loss as hard as anybody on the team," James said. "But one thing about JR, he has an uncanny ability to bounce back. I think people have seen that throughout our postseason runs, where he hasn't played well or played to his ability that he thinks he should have played, and then the next game he comes on and shoots the ball extremely well. It's just very locked in."
