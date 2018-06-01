NBA Finals: Cavs' Kevin Love reportedly avoids suspension for leaving bench; Tristan Thompson's status unclear

This is the Warriors and Cavaliers' fourth consecutive year facing each other in the NBA Finals, so they've gotten to know each other pretty well. And with familiarity comes rivalry. A scuffle at the end of Game 1 could result in the Cavaliers and LeBron James losing some of their cast for Game 2 to a suspension, specifically Tristan Thompson.

Thompson shoved the ball into Draymond Green's face at the end of the game, which earned him a flagrant 2, which comes with the cost of an ejection. Teammate Kevin Love was also under the microscope after leaving the bench area and walking onto the court. However, the NBA will reportedly not punish him after conducting an investigation into Love's actions. The league's ruling, per Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports, was that Love stepped onto the floor to contest the Thompson foul call, but retreated to the bench when the altercation broke out.

The NBA will not suspend @KevinLove for leaving the bench area in the closing seconds of Game 1, league source tells @YahooSportsNBA. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) June 1, 2018

Love did have an explanation for his actions.

Kevin Love told me he left the bench in OT to argue the call on Tristan, walking onto the court to get in the officials' eyeline, not in reaction to any scuffle & before it even broke out. Video (via @bballbreakdown) seems to back this up; not sure if it will matter to the league pic.twitter.com/JeHmd6Fl2p — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 1, 2018

"Kevin Love told me he left the bench in OT to argue the call on Tristan, walking onto the court to get in the officials' eyeline, not in reaction to any scuffle [and] before it even broke out," Rachel Nichols said on Twitter. "Video (via @bballbreakdown) seems to back this up; not sure if it will matter to the league."

Of course, the league does tend to take the context of the series into consideration. Russell Westbrook, for example, was fined $10,000 and issued a retroactive technical for walking onto the floor in Game 4 against the Jazz, so there is precedent for bending the rule. Keeping Love for Game 2 is a huge win for Cleveland, all things considered.

As for Thompson, he was hit with a flagrant 2 after an aggressive contest on Shaun Livingston and, after his ejection, he hit Green's face with the ball. Due to the infraction occurring after the ejection, we'll simply have to see how the league decides to handle it.

The Cavaliers are in trouble if they lose any of their supporting cast for these Finals. Even after a Herculean effort from LeBron James, they still came up short in Game 1. The series won't get any easier from here, so they'll need all of the help they can get.