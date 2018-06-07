NBA Finals: Cavs' Kevin Love talks trade rumors after falling down 3-0 to Warriors
Love is seemingly constantly mentioned in trade rumors, so he expects more of the same
With the Warriors up 3-0 on the Cavaliers, the NBA season is over barring a miracle. Kevin Love, who has been dangled in trade rumors year after year, is already preparing for the long, cold offseason. NBA writers and fans do a lot of mental gymnastics to make certain trades work in the trade machine, so all Love can do is sit back and wait for the Cavaliers to make a choice.
During his media availability, Love was candid about the rumors:
Love began by saying, naturally, he wants to stay and win with the Cavaliers, but rumors swirl. "[Being traded is] probably going to come up, it always does," he said during the Cavs' media availability. "You know, it's also good to be wanted but at the same time it's going to be interesting to see what happens, we just don't know."
He went on to talk about the face-lift that the Cavaliers got this season, and what that kind of turnover means to a tenured player of the team. "There's been so much overhaul and so many things that have happened this year -- particularly with our team that you just don't know when July comes and free agency hits."
He added that the league is business, so anything can happen, and he has to be prepared for it.
"There could be something interesting that comes up with this team and knowing that it's a business you just have to -- I know that it's cliche to say 'take it in stride' but -- you know that's just what I've had to do," he said.
Since being traded to the Cavaliers in 2014, Love has been involved in rumors with seemingly every team in the NBA, not to mention a rumor that Cavs execs would want to part ways with Love if LeBron James walks this offseason.
Love has been solid in these finals, averaging 21 points per game and 12 rebounds per game. However, when it comes to James' supporting cast, there's a feeling of expendability. The trade deadline this year reinforced that. All that Love can do is go with the flow.
