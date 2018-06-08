NBA Finals Game 4: Watch Cavaliers vs. Warriors online, live score, updates, schedule, odds, highlights

Tonight could be the end of the season. A Warriors victory would sweep the Cavaliers and clinch the 2018 NBA Finals for Golden State. It would be the Warriors third title in four years and all three victories will have come against the LeBron James led Cavs.

James has been individually incredible so far this series. He scored 51 points in Game 1 and had a triple-double in Game 3. Both games were winnable for Cleveland, but the Warriors had the firepower of Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry behind them. If the Warriors win Game 4 then it's expected that either one of Durant or Curry will be rewarded with the Finals MVP award.

Game 4: Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers

How to watch Game 4

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio



Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET



Friday, June 8 at 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

NBA Finals Game 4 live blog

Sizing up Game 4

If the Cavaliers are going to survive for another game then they will need more than just another incredible performance from LeBron James. Cleveland's role players have been solid, but the only consistent players all series have been James, Kevin Love, and Tristan Thompson. The rest of the cast have been up and down. George Hill needs to play well. Rodney Hood needs to prove Game 3 wasn't a one time thing. J.R. Smith needs to rebound. Someone on the Cavs needs to step up in Game 4 otherwise their season is going to come to an end on Friday.

Warriors vs. Cavaliers Game 4 odds

Straight up: Warriors -180

Line: Warriors -4.5 (-112)



Over-under: 216 points

