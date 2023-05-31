Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro won't play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, but he could be back for Game 2, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. On "NBA Today" on Thursday, Wojnarowski said that Herro will "test out" his right hand in the next few days before his status for Sunday's game is determined.

"If Sunday, then Game 3 on Wednesday, back in Miami, barring a setback there's confidence Tyler Herro will be ready to return then," Wojnarowski said.

Turner Sports' Chris Haynes previously reported that Herro would likely target a Game 3 return.

Herro fractured his his right hand diving on the floor for a loose ball in the first game of the Heat's remarkable run to the Finals. He has not played since Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks, at which point it looked like the season was effectively season-ending. Now that the Heat have become the second No. 8 seed in league history to reach the Finals, following the 1999 Knicks, Herro has a chance to make an imprint on the game's biggest stage.

Herro was Miami's second best offensive player in the regular season, averaging 20.7 points per game in his first year as a starter. In his absence, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin have picked up the load as scorers, and the Heat have also leaned on Max Strus and Duncan Robinson.

Integrating Herro could be complicated for Miami's coaching staff. The Heat have built an identity around defense in the postseason, and that isn't Herro's strong suit. The moment he steps on the floor, expect the Nuggets to run his man off a screen or have his man set a ball screen for one of their stars.

Herro's offense could be useful, especially if Miami is focused on spreading Denver's defense out. With an injured shooting hand, though, it's unclear how effective he'll be. This time of year, he will have to earn all of his minutes.

For the Heat, merely having another offensive option should be considered a win. They have made it a long way on a very thin rotation, and they are underdogs against the Nuggets. They'll take all the help they can get.